American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) EVP Edmund Disanto Sells 10,000 Shares

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Edmund Disanto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edmund Disanto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Tower Corporation (REIT) alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Edmund Disanto sold 10,000 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $1,379,500.00.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE AMT) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,290 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.69. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $148.71.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.75). American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) EVP Edmund Disanto Sells 10,000 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/american-tower-corporation-reit-amt-evp-edmund-disanto-sells-10000-shares.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 1,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,468,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,214,000 after buying an additional 7,092,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,788,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 823.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,561,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,349,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,946 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,798,000 after acquiring an additional 710,130 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower Corporation (REIT)

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Corporation (REIT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.