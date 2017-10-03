American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.26. American International Group posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

American International Group (NYSE AIG) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.38. 1,174,191 shares of the company traded hands. American International Group has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $67.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The company’s market capitalization is $55.45 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -711.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 169.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 639,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,987,000 after buying an additional 402,261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,933,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 101.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $826,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

