American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $116.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have outperformed the industry year to date. The company is well poised to benefit from impressive inorganic growth and restructuring initiatives. Better industry fundamentals, with strong pricing and a higher renewal ratio, should drive overall growth. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business, combined ratio that compares favorably with industry average, a strong balance sheet, low leverage cost, and disciplined capital management are positives. Based on strong operational performance, it raised core net operating earnings of $6.40–$6.90 per share in 2017. However, while the 2017 estimates moved south over the last 60 days, the 2018 estimates remained constant over the same time frame. American Financial’s exposure to cat loss is a risk to underwriting results. A still soft interest rate environment is expected to weigh on desired upside in investment results.”

Get American Financial Group Inc. alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFG. BidaskClub downgraded American Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Buckingham Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE AFG) opened at 104.43 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post $6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/american-financial-group-inc-afg-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $215,108.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $2,606,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.