American Express Company (AXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.50

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.47, with a volume of 1,427,741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Instinet reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.746 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post $5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 94,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $8,096,184.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,348,807.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Sobbott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $506,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,387 shares of company stock worth $80,451,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,502,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,916,145,000 after buying an additional 722,235 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after buying an additional 104,647 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in American Express by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

