ValuEngine cut shares of Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Amerco alerts:

Shares of Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) opened at 371.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. Amerco has a 52-week low of $307.80 and a 52-week high of $398.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.78.

Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.57 million. Amerco had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.92%. Amerco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerco will post $20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/amerco-uhal-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerco by 4,120.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,401,000 after buying an additional 290,444 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amerco by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,804,000 after acquiring an additional 166,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,388,000. Gruss Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,964,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerco by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,930,000 after acquiring an additional 57,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amerco

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.