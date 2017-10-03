Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 92.6% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 1,223,130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $45,385.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 118,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investments Corp in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) opened at 10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.58. Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp are going to reverse split on Thursday, November 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investments Corp had a net margin of 72.15% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Two Harbors Investments Corp

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

