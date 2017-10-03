Amalgamated Bank Has $592,000 Holdings in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 13.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS AG cut their price target on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE AHL) opened at 40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.54). Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

