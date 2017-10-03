Amalgamated Bank Buys 16,448 Shares of Weatherford International PLC (WFT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weatherford International PLC were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 71.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,156,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,835,000 after buying an additional 12,194,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,887,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weatherford International PLC by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,956,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,296,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,537 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 2,924.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,344,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,371 shares during the period.

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE WFT) opened at 4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company’s market capitalization is $4.38 billion. Weatherford International PLC has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Weatherford International PLC had a negative net margin of 53.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFT. Jefferies Group LLC set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays PLC upgraded Weatherford International PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Weatherford International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Weatherford International PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,523.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weatherford International PLC

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

