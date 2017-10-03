Altius Minerals Co. (ALS) Shares Up 3.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$12.27 and last traded at C$12.25. 32,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 47,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.82.

Specifically, insider Stephen Lawrence Winter purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.73 per share, with a total value of C$25,752.00. Also, insider Minerals Corporation Altius purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.97 per share, with a total value of C$230,370.00. Insiders bought 111,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,782 over the last 90 days.

Get Altius Minerals Co. alerts:

ALS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$14.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company’s market capitalization is $528.61 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/altius-minerals-co-als-shares-up-3-6-on-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation is a mining royalty and mineral project generation company. The Company is engaged in the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests cover mining operations producing copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, precious metals, potash, and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.