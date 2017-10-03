Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALO. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Alstom SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom SA in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Alstom SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Alstom SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Alstom SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom SA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €33.93 ($39.92).

Get Alstom SA alerts:

Alstom SA (EPA ALO) opened at 35.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.13. The company has a market capitalization of €7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.76. Alstom SA has a 1-year low of €22.85 and a 1-year high of €36.18.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/alstom-sa-alo-given-a-42-00-price-target-by-kepler-capital-markets-analysts.html.

Alstom SA Company Profile

Alstom SA (Alstom) offers rail transport equipment, systems, services and signaling for urban, suburban, regional and main line passenger transportation, as well as for freight transportation. The Company’s portfolio includes trains, signaling solutions, integrated systems (including infrastructure) and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.