Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Shares Gap Up to $122.31

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.31, but opened at $122.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $122.04, with a volume of 542,654 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. The company’s market cap is $11.00 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.12). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.53% and a negative net margin of 670.81%. The company had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($5.20) EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 76,815 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,681,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 165,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,539,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

