Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AFAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Almost Family in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Almost Family from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Almost Family from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Almost Family from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

Almost Family (NASDAQ AFAM) opened at 53.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $733.17 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.47. Almost Family has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $62.95.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Almost Family had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Almost Family’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Almost Family will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shermyen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Almost Family by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Almost Family by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Almost Family by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Almost Family by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Almost Family by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

