Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

Media stories about Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 47.1769148896385 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) opened at 21.64 on Tuesday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The Fund invests in a combination of convertible securities, debt and other income-producing instruments and common stocks and other equity securities.

