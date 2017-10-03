Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 325,436 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325,436 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology Group worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,740.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) opened at 18.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.13. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Sehat Sutardja sold 492,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $8,571,691.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,513,738 shares of company stock valued at $97,900,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Pacific Crest raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

