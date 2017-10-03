Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 268,844 Shares of Panera Bread Co (PNRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Panera Bread were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Panera Bread by 13,517.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Panera Bread during the first quarter valued at $167,317,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Panera Bread by 2,235.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,643,000 after buying an additional 272,705 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Panera Bread by 14,667.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,955,000 after buying an additional 211,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Panera Bread by 432.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after buying an additional 201,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNRA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Panera Bread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Panera Bread in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.27.

Panera Bread Company Profile

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

