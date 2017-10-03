Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.74 Million Stake in Paragon Commercial Corporation (PBNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Paragon Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:PBNC) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.66% of Paragon Commercial Corporation worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon Commercial Corporation in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Paragon Commercial Corporation in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon Commercial Corporation in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Paragon Commercial Corporation in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paragon Commercial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ PBNC) opened at 57.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. Paragon Commercial Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $57.66.

PBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Paragon Commercial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Paragon Commercial Corporation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paragon Commercial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paragon Commercial Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Paragon Commercial Corporation

Paragon Commercial Corporation is a bank holding company for Paragon Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general commercial banking in Wake and Mecklenburg Counties, North California. The Bank offers private banking and commercial banking services. Its private banking services include deposit services, such as debit cards and safe deposit boxes.

