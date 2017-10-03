Allergan PLC.’s (AGN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their equal weight rating on shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGN. Cowen and Company set a $400.00 target price on Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allergan PLC. from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allergan PLC. in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.84.

Shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE AGN) opened at 210.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.15. Allergan PLC. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 79.17% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Allergan PLC.’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Allergan PLC. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in Allergan PLC. in the first quarter worth $348,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,545,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 3.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allergan PLC. in the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan PLC. Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

