Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alio Gold Inc (NYSEMKT:ALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Alio Gold (ALO) opened at 4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. Alio Gold has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, formerly Timmins Gold Corp, is a Canada-based gold producer engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of resource properties in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Timmins Goldcorp Mexico, SA de C.V. and Molimentales del Noroeste, SA de C.V. (MdN). MdN owns the San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico.

