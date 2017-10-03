Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Given “Buy” Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in a report released on Monday morning. MKM Partners currently has a $220.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Vetr cut shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.97 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $179.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group Holding Limited currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE BABA) opened at 173.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 2.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $86.01 and a 52-week high of $180.87.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

