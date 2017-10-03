Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.69.
Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) opened at 12.30 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $832.88 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $34.30.
Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 518.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alder BioPharmaceuticals will post ($5.60) earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Stephen M. Dow purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,956,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,909,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 989,336 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 601,242 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 98.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,193,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 942,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 524,746 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alder BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.
