Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) opened at 108.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post $4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $33,557.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Geoff Davies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $392,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket.

