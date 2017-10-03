Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Holdings Maintained by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors continued to hold its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.79.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE APD) traded up 0.0687% on Tuesday, reaching $152.3045. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,153 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.4420 and a beta of 1.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $129.00 and a one year high of $152.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

