Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Holdings Held by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co maintained its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) traded up 0.22% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,056 shares. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.00 and a 52-week high of $152.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS AG upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

