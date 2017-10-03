AHL Partners LLP Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)

AHL Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of VeriSign worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 109.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $149,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,102.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $125,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) traded up 0.87% on Tuesday, reaching $107.42. 91,520 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

