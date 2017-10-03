AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) Stake Held by Hancock Holding Co.

Hancock Holding Co. held its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 290.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 114,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MITT. BidaskClub cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) opened at 19.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $537.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 85.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

