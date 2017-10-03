Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIVE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerohive Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Shares of Aerohive Networks (HIVE) opened at 4.13 on Monday. Aerohive Networks has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company’s market capitalization is $180.09 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 107.93%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerohive Networks will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Aerohive Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 18.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 23.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights.

