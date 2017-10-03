Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Aercap Holdings N.V. worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aercap Holdings N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,030,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,868,000 after buying an additional 328,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,043,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,896,000 after buying an additional 728,189 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aercap Holdings N.V. alerts:

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aercap Holdings N.V. from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aercap Holdings N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aercap Holdings N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Aercap Holdings N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) opened at 51.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.87. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.29. Aercap Holdings N.V. had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Aercap Holdings N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post $6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Holdings N.V. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/aercap-holdings-n-v-aer-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

In related news, Director Michael Gradon sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $37,218.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $169,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Lawrence bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Aercap Holdings N.V.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Holdings N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap Holdings N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.