Advisor Group Inc. Has $794,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, insider Michael E. Mcbryan sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,326.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $1,910,345. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) opened at 53.98 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.1888 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States.

