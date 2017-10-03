Advisor Group Inc. Has $766,000 Stake in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) opened at 58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.95.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. DCT Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS AG cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other DCT Industrial Trust news, Director John C. Okeeffe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $101,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCT Industrial Trust Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

