Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE: AAV) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Advantage Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. Occidental Petroleum Corporation pays out 2,369.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 24.83% 3.86% 3.14% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.91% 0.13% 0.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $192.10 million 6.00 $173.90 million $0.23 26.96 Occidental Petroleum Corporation $11.45 billion 4.28 $3.67 billion $0.13 493.15

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas. Advantage Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas and Occidental Petroleum Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 2 9 6 0 2.24

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.42%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Occidental Petroleum Corporation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada. The Company has drilled over 10 Montney gas wells. The Glacier property lies along the Alberta side of the border with British Columbia between Grande Prairie, Alberta and Dawson Creek, British Columbia. The primary zones of interest are within the Triassic Montney and Doig formation siltstones. The Glacier property consists of over 90 net sections of land with Doig/Montney interests. It owns and operates a gas plant located at 5-02-76-12W6. It also holds interest in approximately 20 additional sections of Doig/Montney land rights in the Glacier, Valhalla and Wembley area proximal to its existing land holdings.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The OxyChem segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The midstream and marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide (CO2) and power. The Company also trades around its assets, including transportation and storage capacity. Additionally, the midstream and marketing segment invests in entities that conduct similar activities. Occidental’s domestic upstream oil and gas operations are located in New Mexico and Texas. Its international operations are located in Bolivia, Colombia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.