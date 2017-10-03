AdvanSix Inc (NASDAQ:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,956.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,128.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Marberry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdvanSix Inc alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Michael Marberry purchased 782 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,977.08.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Michael Marberry purchased 744 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,968.64.

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NASDAQ:ASIX) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 353,201 shares. AdvanSix Inc has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98.

AdvanSix (NASDAQ:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.44 million for the quarter. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post $2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Director Michael Marberry Buys 625 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/advansix-inc-asix-director-michael-marberry-buys-625-shares.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,680,000 after purchasing an additional 884,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 209,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 213,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 131,124 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.