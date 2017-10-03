Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 117,677.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,971,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,164 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 883.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 284,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 255,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 145,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 144,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ AEIS) opened at 83.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post $4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $881,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,566,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $1,178,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a provider of engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various forms in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

