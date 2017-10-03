ADT Corp (ADT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADT Corp earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 46.3974674463085 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ADT Corp (ADT) remained flat at $41.98 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. ADT Corp has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

ADT Corp Company Profile

The ADT Corporation (ADT) is a provider of electronic security, interactive home and business automation, and monitoring services for residences and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products and services include home and business solutions, and home health services. The Company’s brands include ADT, ADT Pulse and Companion Service.

