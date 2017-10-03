Acumen Capital Raises Traverse Energy Ltd. (TVL) Price Target to C$0.55

Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Traverse Energy Company Profile

Traverse Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company conducts its operations in the province of Alberta. The Company’s production consists of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. Its principal oil and natural gas properties are located in the areas of Coyote, Michichi and Turin in the province of Alberta.

