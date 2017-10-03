Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $8.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) opened at 170.08 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $264.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Acuity Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Black sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $1,114,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $194,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

