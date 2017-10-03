Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Achaogen worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Achaogen by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Achaogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Achaogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Achaogen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Achaogen by 691.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Achaogen Inc. alerts:

Shares of Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) opened at 15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $654.61 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Achaogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 86.24% and a negative net margin of 281.88%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Achaogen, Inc. will post ($3.01) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/achaogen-inc-akao-shares-bought-by-citigroup-inc.html.

In other Achaogen news, COO Blake Wise sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $57,180.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Achaogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.