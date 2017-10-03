Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) will post sales of $536.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acco Brands Corporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.60 million and the highest is $566.67 million. Acco Brands Corporation posted sales of $431.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acco Brands Corporation will report full year sales of $536.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acco Brands Corporation.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Acco Brands Corporation had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acco Brands Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Acco Brands Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acco Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE ACCO) opened at 12.50 on Tuesday. Acco Brands Corporation has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,889 shares in the company, valued at $699,584.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neal V. Fenwick bought 12,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $130,517.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,096.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acco Brands Corporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Acco Brands Corporation Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and manufacturing of branded business, academic and selected consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands International and Computer Products Group. The Company’s brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra and Wilson Jones.

