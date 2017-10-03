Accenture PLC to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (ACN)

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Accenture PLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst A. Doradla anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture PLC from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Accenture PLC (NYSE ACN) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,494 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $125.81. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $112.31 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,221,000 after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $280,522.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,573. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.49%.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

