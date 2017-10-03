Accenture PLC (ACN) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut Accenture PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture PLC from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.21.

Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN) opened at 135.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $125.81. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $112.31 and a one year high of $138.70.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. Accenture PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s payout ratio is 44.49%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,808 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $615,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,302.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total transaction of $284,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,383,620.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,582 shares of company stock worth $2,634,573 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC in the second quarter valued at $533,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

