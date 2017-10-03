Accenture PLC (ACN) is Autus Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Accenture PLC accounts for about 2.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 64.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture PLC in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 28.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 37.3% in the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 1,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture PLC (NYSE ACN) opened at 135.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $112.31 and a 12 month high of $138.70.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture PLC from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture PLC from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.21.

In related news, insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $254,014.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,071.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

