Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) traded down 1.77% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 173,101 shares of the stock traded hands. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $30.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 5,062.48%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post ($1.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $1,714,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Mehren sold 223,215 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $5,000,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,077,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 161,600 shares of company stock worth $3,461,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 52,817 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that develop patient outcomes through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s in vitro diagnostic platform, the Accelerate Pheno system utilizes genotypic technology to identify (ID), infectious pathogens and phenotypic technology to conduct antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), which determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells are resistant or susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

