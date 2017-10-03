A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATEN. ValuEngine downgraded A10 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of A10 Networks from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get A10 Networks Inc. alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) opened at 7.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company’s market capitalization is $451.58 million. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.99 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post ($0.06) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/a10-networks-inc-aten-raised-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,710,766.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $112,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in A10 Networks by 618.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.