94,752 Shares in KeyCorp (KEY) Acquired by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 415.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 782,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 630,654 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded down 0.402% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.824. 554,217 shares of the stock were exchanged. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.693 and a beta of 1.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Craig A. Buffie sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $565,243.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,968.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,540 and have sold 259,409 shares valued at $4,794,449. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

