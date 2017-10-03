8,600 Shares in MGM Resorts International (MGM) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opened at 30.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. MGM Resorts International also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 25,657 put options on the company. This is an increase of 317% compared to the typical volume of 6,159 put options.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

In related news, insider Robert Baldwin sold 49,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,629,300.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Murren sold 294,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $10,024,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 819,831 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,927. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

