66,412 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 209.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 144,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 98,034 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 72,544 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 422,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSUR. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

In other news, CFO Ronald H. Spair sold 510,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $10,538,913.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Zezzo II sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,550,194.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,610.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,419 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/66412-shares-in-orasure-technologies-inc-osur-purchased-by-people-s-united-financial-inc.html.

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ OSUR) remained flat at $22.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27,488 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.55. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.