$617.87 Million in Sales Expected for A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) to post sales of $617.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for A. Schulman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $621.73 million. A. Schulman reported sales of $604.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. Schulman will report full year sales of $617.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A. Schulman.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. Schulman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. A. Schulman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLM. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of A. Schulman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. Schulman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of A. Schulman by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. Schulman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A. Schulman (SHLM) traded up 4.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 158,887 shares of the company traded hands. A. Schulman has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The firm’s market cap is $1.05 billion.

About A. Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

