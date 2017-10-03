436,000 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) Purchased by Hunt Lane Capital LP

Hunt Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 436,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,000. New Relic makes up approximately 3.4% of Hunt Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hunt Lane Capital LP owned about 0.80% of New Relic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in New Relic by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic Inc. alerts:

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $238,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $300,733.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,386,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,982 shares of company stock valued at $9,301,202 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “436,000 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) Purchased by Hunt Lane Capital LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/436000-shares-in-new-relic-inc-newr-purchased-by-hunt-lane-capital-lp.html.

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE NEWR) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,363 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.75 billion. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post ($0.25) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. UBS AG increased their target price on New Relic from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. First Analysis cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.