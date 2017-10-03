$37.01 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NXRT) to announce $37.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.66 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $33.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $37.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $145.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $141.63 million to $144.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust Inc alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NASDAQ:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 41,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $1,017,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,418 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/37-01-million-in-sales-expected-for-nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-nxrt-this-quarter.html.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) traded up 0.04% on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 29,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.51 million and a P/E ratio of 44.68. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve long-term capital appreciation for its stockholders through targeted management and a value-add program.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.