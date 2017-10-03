30,000 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Acquired by Fore Research & Management LP

Fore Research & Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 60.9% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 788,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 298,295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 190,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 50.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,805,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 251.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,211,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) traded up 2.40% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 623,292 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The stock’s market cap is $2.05 billion. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

