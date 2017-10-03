227,700 Shares in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Acquired by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 227,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,000. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Hospitality Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.1% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 117.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPT. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $33.50) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ HPT) opened at 28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.61 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

